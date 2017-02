Due to the difficulty in cleaning up after the storm, Weston Public Schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 10.

According to the school website, all after school and evening activities are also cancelled.

According to the National Weather Service winds could gust as high as 30 mph overnight. Tomorrow there is a chance of flurries after 10 a.m.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature near 26. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. West wind 10 to 14 mph.

Photos from todays storm: