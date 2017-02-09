Following a recent attack in Westport in which a dog was viciously killed by a coyote, Weston Animal Control Officer Mark Harper wants Weston residents to know coyotes are on the prowl in Weston, too.

Harper said packs of coyotes have been seen and heard throughout town. “I’ve gotten a lot of complaints in the past three weeks about coyotes, more than anything else,” he said.

He said there are reports of coyote sightings in several Weston neighborhoods:

North Calvin Road, Calvin Road, Little Fox Road, and behind Old Mill Road.

Kettle Creek Road near Deer Path Road, Norfield Woods Road, Goodhill Road, and Sachem Road.

Davis Hill Road, Richmond Hill, and Lords Highway extension.

Singing Oaks Drive and area.

Waterbury Street, Woodhill Road, School Road, heading down to Old Hyde Road to Newtown Turnpike.

Coyotes are about the size of a small German shepherd and resemble wolves. The ones reported in Weston vary in color. Some are a gray/brownish brindle color, some are black, and there are even some strawberry blondes, Harper said.

The coyotes reported are traveling in packs of four to six, Harper said. But they have a large roaming range, so Harper is not certain how many packs there are in Weston and if the coyotes spotted in one area are the same as in another. “I’m keeping track of the coyotes by color, so if people see them in town, I’m asking them to report them to me,” Harper said.

Coyotes have become more common in Connecticut over the years and as a result there have been increased reports of them venturing into yards and killing pets, particularly cats and small dogs, for food. “Coyotes are most active in early morning, but they will hunt in the middle of the day when they are hungry,” Harper said.

While there have been isolated reports of coyote attacks on humans in the state, coyotes generally stay away from people. But not always.

In 2014, Weston residents complained about “abnormally aggressive coyotes” residing in the Taylor Woods/Tall Pines Preserve off Fanton Hill Road. A pack of coyotes was growling and barking at children and adults and confronting people rather than running away. An authorized hunt was held to clear the preserve of the coyotes.

Harper said the biggest risk posed by coyotes is to cats. He said he gets about 20 to 30 calls a year from residents about missing cats, and suspects many of them were snagged by coyotes. “If you own a cat and you let it wander outside, you are taking a risk,” Harper said.

He said small dogs should be kept in fenced-in areas or leashed when they are outside. He said the dog killed in Westport weighed about 40 pounds and had 27 bite wounds on it.

“People need to be alert,” Harper said.

He asks anyone who sees a coyote or a group of them in Weston to call Animal Control. He’s keeping track of the areas they are in and their color variations. “I’m figuring out a plan to deal with the coyotes,” Harper said.

Weston Animal Control can be reached at 203-222-2642.