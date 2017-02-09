Weston first selectman proposes 2.95% town budget increase

First Selectman Nina Daniel is proposing a $12,866,375 operating budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year, a 2.95% increase over the current year.

The proposed budget is $368,381 more than year’s operating budget.

The mill, or tax, rate is expected to increase .66 points, a 2.31% increase. The mill rate in the proposed budget is 29.22, up from 28.56.

According to the Connecticut Office of Policy and Management, a mill is equal to $1 of tax for each $1,000 of assessment.

To calculate property tax, one would multiply the assessment of the property by the mill rate and divide by 1,000.



Based on the new mill rate, a property with an assessed value of $1 million located in Weston would pay $29,220 in property taxes. The same property under the current mill rate would pay $28,560 in property taxes.

Budget drivers

The largest budget driver is contractual wage increases totaling $191,924. This represents 52% of the total increase. Most union and non-union employees will receive a 2.5% general wage increase.

The budget also includes an increase in overtime for the Communications Center, Police Department and Public Works Department.

Over the past five years, those departments have consistently exceeded their overtime budgets, according to Daniel, so she said the new budget adjusts each of those line items to reflect those expenses.

Another large budget driver is a “state-imposed new expense obligation” of $135,000 associated with the General Permit for the Discharge of Stormwater from Small Municipal Separate Sewer Systems (MS4).

According to Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), the MS4 permit “requires each municipality to take steps to keep stormwater entering its storm sewer systems clean before it enters water bodies.”

The DEEP says an “important element of this permit” is the requirement that towns implement public education programs to make residents aware that stormwater pollutants emanate from many of their everyday living activities, and to inform them of steps they can take to reduce pollutants in stormwater runoff.

“This is an unnecessary budget driver in some people’s estimation because it is an unfunded state mandate,” said Daniel. “It doesn’t necessarily benefit people in Weston but rather people downstream from us, between Weston and Long Island Sound.”

Daniel said without the MS4 mandate, the total spending increase for the town budget would be 1.9%.

Capital budget

The combined town and school capital budget is $1,223,600, a 4.43% increase from the current fiscal year.

The primary capital budget driver is the vehicle sinking fund, which allocates $325,000 for a new plow truck, dump truck and Suburban.

Other expenditures in the capital budget include $120,000 for a fire department base radio system, $50,000 for the roof on the library, $20,000 for various library renovations, and $90,000 for the upcoming property assessment revaluation consulting services.

Debt service

The combined town and school debt service is $6,237,213, a decrease of $71,625 from the current fiscal year. This payment is 88% attributable to school projects and 12% to town projects.

The Board of Finance is scheduled to review the budget proposal on Monday, March 6. The board will hold a public hearing on the town and school budget proposals on Wednesday, March 29, at the middle school cafeteria.

The Annual Town Budget Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 19, at the Weston High School auditorium.