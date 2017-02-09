Sustainability Committee gets mission statement

Weston’s Board of Selectmen met for a regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2. Selectman Dennis Tracey was absent. The following were among the agenda items up for discussion and action.

Sustainability Committee

The board voted to renew the Sustainability Committee, an advisory committee for the selectmen.

Selectman Chris Spaulding presented a new mission statement for the Sustainability Committee: “The Weston Select Committee on Sustainability’s mission is to promote practices that meet the needs of the current generation without compromising the needs of future generations. The committee will advise the Board of Selectmen and inform and educate the community about practices, behaviors and technologies that encourage optimal energy and material use with the aim of promoting longer life cycles, less waste, less pollution and conservation of resources.”

Interviews for the committee continued at the meeting starting with Russ Goodwynn, a Westonite since 2001. Goodwynn praised single-stream recycling in town and said “making things easier” helps people want to recycle. He said pushing forward education is a critical component of making sure the committee works well.

The selectmen interviewed three Weston High School students, Cassie Kelly, Holly DeBarger and Mia St. Angelo, who will join the committee in non-voting roles.

Cassie and Holly run the Ecology Club at Weston High School, and principal Lisa Deorio suggested they join the committee.

Mia said she was interested in pursuing a career in biology and earth sciences and joining the committee seemed like a natural step for her.

Spaulding said the students will be “the best conduit” for education, because they can teach positive sustainable practices to their peers, who can in turn teach their parents those things.

New hires

The board unanimously approved hiring Alex Davis for the Department of Public Works with a starting date of Feb. 6.

Davis, a Norwalk resident, worked for the state highway department until recently, but expressed a desire to work for a smaller town where the work is “appreciated more.”

Public Works Director Joe Lametta said Davis’s references all came back positive. Lametta was happy that Davis was young because he wants to continue building a younger department.

Reappointment

The board unanimously approved the reappointment of Ray Rauth to the Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission for a term to end Dec. 31, 2018.