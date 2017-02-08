The Weston Forum

Weston schools closed on Thursday

By Gregory Menti on February 8, 2017

Due to the impending snowstorm, Weston Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 9.

According to the school website, all after school activities are also cancelled for tomorrow.

According to the National Weather Service snow is expected to start round 3 a.m. Snow will be persistent and heavy throughout the day before tapering off around 3 p.m. 8-12 inches of snow is expected.

Wind chill values between 10 and 20. Blustery, with a north wind 16 to 21 mph throughout the day. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

