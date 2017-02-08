Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors.

On the Wednesday, February 8, episode of Nutmeg Sports, Kevin Coleman joins Frank Granito to break down the HAN Network’s Two for Tuesday coverage of Stamford and Fairfield Warde in girls basketball and Ridgefield vs New Canaan in boys hockey.

In the show’s opening our hosts break down the HAN Network’s Game of the Week between the #1 Ridgefield Tigers and the #3 New Canaan Rams. In a battle between the two remaining undefeated FCIAC schools, the Tigers clawed their way to a 3-1 victory over New Canaan knocking off the Rams for the 2nd time this season. Sean Keegans stopped 29 shots to earn his 13th win of the season and earn HAN Player of the Game honors.

Next up Kevin and Frank break down the HAN Network’s coverage of Fairfield Warde and Stamford in a potential girls basketball playoff preview. The two teams came into Tuesday separated by one game in the playoff race with Stamford currently ranked #4 and Warde #5.