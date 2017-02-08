Tri-Board meeting to discuss state’s fiscal crisis

A special tri-board meeting of the Weston Board of Selectmen, Board of Education, and Board of Finance will be held on Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. in the library at the Weston Middle School.

Also attending will be Weston’s state senators, Tony Hwang and Toni Boucher, and state Rep. Adam Dunsby.

The boards and legislators will discuss the impact of the state’s reduction in aid and the state’s growing fiscal crisis and its impact on the town of Weston. The final agenda for the meeting has not yet been set, and additional items may be on it as well.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting.