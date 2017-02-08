White supremacist flyers found in Weston

Flyers promoting white supremacy were found in numerous driveways throughout the Norfield Road and Kettle Creek Road area early Tuesday morning.

At 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a call about a car stopping in driveways on Kettle Creek Road and throwing flyers into their driveways. Police weren’t able to locate the vehicle.

The flyers were also found throughout Westport, Wilton and Norwalk. In all, 30 flyers were found in Weston driveways.

Each flyer was found in a clear plastic casing and read “Make America White Again.” The flyers also linked to a white nationalist website run by “alt-right” extremists.

The flyers called for securing “the existence of our race” and the “future of white children.”

First Selectman Nina Daniel said that this action wasn’t illegal, dangerous or threatening, but said the town “condemns this form of free speech” and finds the content “deplorable.”

“This is inappropriate in a town that has the values that Weston has,” Daniel said. “If this has happened in your neighborhood please let the police know.”

At Tuesday’s Police Commission meeting, Police Chief John Troxell said that the department is investigating the incident with other local departments but at this time would only be able to charge the person responsible with littering.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Weston police at 203-222-2600.