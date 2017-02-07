Dunsby rejects governor’s pension agreement

State Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135), voted against Governor Dannel Malloy’s pension funding agreement with state employees’ unions to restructure pension payments.

He joined most of the House Republican caucus and one Democrat in opposition to the agreement, which passed in the House of Representatives by 76-72 vote and later in the state Senate after Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman broke a 17-17 tie vote.

Dunsby, a freshman state legislator, was sworn into office Jan. 4 and represents the 135th General Assembly district communities of Easton, Redding, and Weston. He is also Easton’s first selectman, serving a second term.

“I voted no on the governor’s pension deal yesterday because it was merely distraction from the bigger problem,” Dunsby said. “This agreement increases the overall taxpayer burden by $11 billion and does nothing to structurally improve our pension plan in Connecticut. It drops the state’s contribution for the next few years, which will make the governor’s budgeting easier in the short term, but I could not ignore the increased burden it puts on the next generation.”

Dunsby supported exploring other alternatives to this agreement before going through with it.

“The truth is, if Governor Malloy reopened the union contract to move pension payment dates around, he could have also done that for structural reform and benefit changes,” Dunsby said. “Unfortunately, he didn’t, and that’s what Connecticut so desperately needs.”