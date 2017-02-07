Kopulos granted another continuance

Daniel Kopulos, who was arrested for animal cruelty in September, was granted another continuance, his fourth in total, in Norwalk Superior Court on Monday, Feb. 6.

Kopulos is now scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 6, at 10 a.m. The court is currently awaiting his plea of guilty or not guilty.

Kopulos appeared in court twice last year, on Oct. 24 and Nov. 30. He was granted a continuance in each instance.

He was arrested on Oct. 11, 2016, and charged with animal cruelty after hundreds of exotic birds, snakes, and other reptiles were found in his Weston home on Newtown Turnpike. Many were in poor condition or dead.