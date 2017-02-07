WestCOG hosts economic focus groups

The Western Connecticut Council of Governments (WestCOG), which includes Weston, is holding focus groups to hear from business owners and stakeholders in the region about the strengths and weaknesses they see in the region’s economy.

WestCOG is interested in the barriers that businesses in the region face. What is holding businesses back? What can be improved to help businesses?

Feedback from the focus group series will be used in the creation of a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS).

Once complete, the CEDS will facilitate continued economic development in the region for the next five years. Input from the business community is key to the creation of the plan.



All meetings are free and open to the public.

If business owners cannot make it to one of the focus groups, they are encouraged to submit feedback through the business owner survey. The survey takes only about 15 minutes to finish.

Schedule of focus groups

Real Estate — Feb. 15, noon, at the Comstock Community Center in Wilton

Small Business I — Feb. 22, 7:30 a.m., at Sacred Heart University in Stamford

Advanced Manufacturing — Feb. 27, 11:30 a.m., at the Comstock Community Center in Wilton

Small Business II — March 7, 8:30 a.m., at the Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce

FinTech — March 14, noon, at Sacred Heart University in Stamford

Healthcare Tech — March 22, noon, at the Comstock Community Center in Wilton

Creative Economy — March 23, noon, at the Comstock Community Center in Wilton

The mayors and first selectmen of the WestCOG communities will review the responses and include them in the planning process.

WestCOG is dedicated to preserving and improving the quality of life and economic vitality in western Connecticut. WestCOG serves Bethel, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Danbury, Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, Norwalk, Redding, Ridgefield, Sherman, Stamford, Weston, Westport, and Wilton.

For more information on registering for the focus groups or taking the survey, visit westcog.org.