Ending the regular season on Monday, the Weston High wrestling team lost 45-36 to host Joel Barlow on Monday, Feb. 6.

Weston finished the night with wins in six weight groups. Anthony Fontana (120), Jackson Aguas (182) and Camillo Fontana (195) all pinned their respective opponents. Jack Tunney (106 pounds), Luke McNally (160) and Mike Otworth (220) all won by forfeit.