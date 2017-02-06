Playhouse presents The Supporting Cast play reading

Westport Country Playhouse will present a script-in-hand play reading of the comedy The Supporting Cast by George Furth on Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m.

The reading will be directed by Anne Keefe, Playhouse associate artist and curator of the play-reading series. Tickets are $20 each.

“Once again, mining the incredible list of shows done at the Playhouse over the years has turned up gold,” said Keefe. “Our audiences might have seen this comedy on the Playhouse stage in 1982 or 1995.”

The cast includes David Beach as Arnold, Patricia Kalember as Sally, Maggie Lacey as Ellen, Deirdre Madigan as Mae, and Kathleen McNenny as Florrie.

All artists are subject to change.

Upcoming script-in-hand play readings are Lobby Hero by Kenneth Lonergan, on Monday, March 13, and Lunch Hour by Jean Kerr, on Monday, April 24.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at 203-227-4177.

