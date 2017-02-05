It came down the the last event for the Weston High boys indoor track team at the South-West Conference championship.

Leading tops-seeded Immaculate by two points going into the the 4×400-meter relay, the Trojans needed the upset win to take the title. Matt Scott gave them the lead and senior captain Stephen Tyler increased it on the second leg. Unfortunately Immaculate’s strong sprinters were a bit faster on the last two legs, and they edged the Trojans with a winning time of 3:33.4, resulting in the shared championship result with each team totaling 72 points on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

It was nonetheless a great evening for the Trojans, as they had not been predicted to win this year. Despite scoring only six points in the field events, they piled up enough points on the track to make up the difference.

The Trojans brought home three gold medals. In a hotly contested 1,000 meters, Tyler provided perhaps the evening’s biggest highlight by kicking past Barlow’s top seed Ben Ruffing and beating him to the finish line by 0.9 seconds with a time of 2:33.08. This broke the old meet record by almost three seconds and was the only record set this year. Tyler now needs to shave only 0.3 seconds to set a new all-time Weston standard.

“Stephen is among the best middle distance runners we have ever had at Weston and is probably the one that has shown the greatest improvement,” said Weston head coach Matt Medve.

Weston’s other individual win came in the 300 meters as sophomore Baruch Goodman surprised the two Immaculate favorites to take the title in 37.07 seconds. Goodman also teamed with Scott, Tyler and Kevin Stankiewicz in the second-place 4×400, and with Stankiewicz, Jack Weiss and Alex Fruhbeis in the 4×200 for fourth in 1:37.49.

Their final gold medal came in the sprint medley relay. Fruhbeis and Weiss ran the first two 200 meter legs and junior hurdler Brian Kennedy gave them the lead leading into the final 800 anchor leg. Tyler had no trouble fending off a challenge from New Milford and cruised to the win in 3:45.8. The 4×800 team of Ryan Werner, Pascal Hawkins, Zach Yung and Tim Lautenbach got a very important eight points with a second place finish in 8:29.44.

There were other strong individual results as Kennedy ran to a very solid second place in the 55 hurdles in 8.14, while Scott (600 meters) and Lautenbach (1,600 meters) continued their fine seasons, each nabbing fourth place finishes in very competitive fields with times of 1:27.13 and 4:22.48.

In the field events, George Goetz took sixth in the shot put (40’ 2”). Andrew Zych was fourth in the pole vault (11’) and Dan Petty was sixth (10’ 6”) here.

The other athletes competing for Weston were Colin Donnelly, Alex Leo, jack Hurst, George Oleynick, Luke Simboli, Chris Alwang, Joe Ferrara and Elliot Metviner.

The Trojans are in action on Thursday at the Floyd Little Center in the state Class M championship.