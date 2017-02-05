Continuing its dominance of the South-West Conference, the Weston High girls indoor track team captured its fifth straight league championship on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven. Totaling 91 points, the Trojans also won their 11th conference crown in the last 12 years.

New Milford was runner-up with 87 points Newtown was third with 82.

While the 4×800-meter relay was the Trojans’ only win, they continued their tradition of relying on great depth to bring home the championship. Nearing the end of the meet, the girls totaled 15 points in the long jump by taking second, third and sixth place, and that was the cushion they needed to secure the win.

The jumping events have always been a Weston strength and such was also the case this season. Runner-up finishes came from Sophia Rico in the long jump (15’ 11”), Hannah Greene in the high jump (4 ’8”) and Danielle Cass in the pole vault (10’ 6”).

The jumpers also got scoring from Rico in the pole vault (third, 9’), Greene in the long jump (fourth, 15’ 3.5”), Elizabeth Murphy in the high jump (fifth, 4’ 6”) and Elise Russell in the long jump (third 15’ 7.5”) and pole vault (sixth, 7’).

On the track, Weston’s relay teams registered a total of 34 points, far more than any other team.

The 4×800 team of Lilly Phillips, Michelle Gutowski. Eliza Kleban and Kathleen Murphy ran a 10:07.47, which was well off their previous best but was good enough for the win. The other relay teams all registered strong second place finishes.

Rico and Greene joined captain Emily Prackup and Kristen Krigsman in the 4×200 for a 1:52.86. The sprint medley team of Prackup, Krigsman, Cassie Kelly and anchor captain Nicole Werner finished in 4:27.79, while Murphy and Krigsman joined captain Mimi Fellowes and Prackup in the 4×400 for a time of 4:17.08.

In individual track events, Murphy was third in the 1,600 meters (5:24.89) and Fellowes was fourth in the 600 meters (1:43). Werner took fourth in the 1,000 meters, registering a fine time of 3:05.02 in the most challenging field of the competition.

Also competing were qualifiers Maia Kesselmark, Samantha Sterck, Jordyn Spitzer and Elisabeth Katz.

The Trojans are in action again at the Floyd Little Center for the state Class M meet on Thursday evening.