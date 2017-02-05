New Yorker discussion group at Weston library

The New Yorker discussion group at the Weston Library begins its weekly spring/summer session on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and will meet through the end of July. Sponsored by the Friends of the Weston Library, the group is led by author, speaker and professional discussion leader Diana B. Loevy.

Participants discuss a variety of articles, such as profiles of political and thought leaders, stories on scientific, legal and environmental issues, reviews, humor pieces, and, occasionally, fiction and poetry. Popular writers include David Remnick, Malcolm Gladwell, Jeffrey Toobin, Adam Gopnik, George Packer, Elizabeth Kolbert, and Jelani Cobb. Each week, group members decide which pieces to read for the following session.

The New Yorker discussion group is a welcoming, thought-provoking and enthusiastic gathering of friends and neighbors, where all points of view are respected,” said Loevy. “While readers especially enjoy the wide range of topics that offer a fresh perspective on the issues of the day, they really look forward to hearing what others around the table have to say. There are serious discussions, but there’s a lot of laughter, too.”

The New Yorker discussion group is free and open to the public. New members are always welcome and encouraged to join the discussion.

Friends of the Weston Library has made copies of the magazine available for non-subscribers who are interested in participating. They are available at the front desk of the library the week prior, marked with the upcoming week’s reading.

Meetings are held on Tuesdays from 10:45 to 12:45 in the Weston Library Community Room.