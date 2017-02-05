The Hallway: Sports teach more than exercise

I was in the fourth grade when my friend told me she was signing up for the local private swim team. “You should do it, too,” she said. “It’ll be fun!”

Trying to be polite, I accepted printouts from her explaining about the swim team but hoped she’d forget about it. A few days later, she circled back with an increased sense of urgency, reminding me that tryouts were coming up. After explaining the case to my family, there was a strong consensus that I do it.

At tryouts, I had good reason to be nervous. I was asked to swim butterfly and had never heard of butterfly as a stroke. After explaining my confusion, the coach advised me to simply try my best.

Eight years later, after having finished my last season of swimming, I can now say I’m glad I gave in to the peer pressure. This conclusion, however, took a long time to reach. Swimming, like many situations in life, turned out to be far more work than I thought it would be.

During the first days of summer, when most middle schoolers were sleeping, the swim team held practices starting even earlier than school. Weekends during the school year were regularly spent at towns in Connecticut I had never heard of until the night before the meet. I often woke up far before the sun was out and made my family drive hours to an unfamiliar town. This was followed by sitting around for four hours just so I could do a few one- to two-minute-long events. Overall, this proved to me that I was willing to give up my sacred Saturdays for a sport I apparently loved more than simply having free time.

As I began high school, swimming was one of the few things my friends and I didn’t have in common. But when I joined the Lady Trojans high school swim team, I gained an entire fleet of friends who wanted to get to know me better simply because of swimming. I gained a swimming family, a “swamily.”

Swimming continued to challenge me with early morning responsibilities. Swim practices were now scheduled before an entire day of school, with a second practice in the afternoon. Coach Tom Grace’s order to be “in the water 6:15 tomorrow morning” will be forever ingrained in my memory.

High school swimming also showed me another side of the sport. Before then, my success was totally dependent on my personal time in an event. Swimming became individualized in my head. At high school meets, it’s almost a crime if you don’t cheer for your teammates. In my four years on the team, I cannot recall a single time I saw someone sitting during a meet, unless they were about to pass out from swimming.

Although swimming has been a mentally and physically taxing sport, the lessons and memories I’ve gained make up for all the lost hours of sleep. As my swimming career comes to a close, it’s not my race times that I’ll remember, but the friends and meaning that came from them.

The Hallway is a weekly column written on a rotating basis by Weston High School students.