DEEP offers seminars on venison processing, wild turkey hunting

Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is holding a series of hunting seminars coordinated by the DEEP’s Conservation Education-Firearms Safety (CE/FS) Program. These seminars are free and open to the public.

The seminars include one on venison processing and one on wild turkey hunting safety.

Venison processing

Venison processing seminars will be held on Sunday, Feb. 12, at DEEP’s Sessions Woods Wildlife Management Area in Burlington, and Sunday, Feb. 19, at DEEP’s Franklin Wildlife Management Area in North Franklin.

Both seminars are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The training will take participants through all the steps of processing venison, from skinning to packaging.

Maximum enrollment for each seminar is 50 participants. Those interested in attending must pre-register by calling the Sessions Woods office at 860-424-3015.

Wild turkey

Wild turkey hunting safety seminars are scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at the Fairfield County Fish and Game Protective Association in Monroe, and Saturday, April 1, at DEEP’s Franklin Wildlife Management Area in North Franklin.

Both seminars are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Maximum enrollment for each seminar is 50 participants. Those interested in attending must pre-register by calling the Sessions Woods office at 860-424-3015.

Participants will have an opportunity to pattern their shotguns for turkey hunting following classroom instruction. To do so, participants must bring the shotgun they intend to use during the spring turkey season, ammunition, a shotgun choke appropriate for turkey hunting, and eye and ear protection.

More information on the spring turkey hunting season is available on the DEEP website at ct.gov/deep/hunting.