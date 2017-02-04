Weston woman is new board president of Tiny Miracles

The Tiny Miracles Foundation recently announced a new board president, Marisela Esposito of Weston.

Esposito replaces Elizabeth Klein of Darien, who led the organization for the past nine years. Klein will continue to chair the programs committee for Tiny Miracles and remains a member of the board of directors.

Esposito, a Cuban immigrant, grew up in New York City. She graduated from Katharine Gibbs Business School in 1982. She managed procurement for Barr Laboratories in New York and later for Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma’s R&D and manufacturing sites.

From 2004 to 2013, she worked with a lawyer in the conservation of birds, their habitat and the environment. Esposito has been actively involved with Weston’s PTO board, Little League of America and USA Youth Hockey.

Esposito has volunteered for The Tiny Miracles Foundation (TTMF) over the last six years mentoring preemie parents at Norwalk Hospital as the first Spanish-speaking mentor.

She has repeatedly served as chairman of the gala committee, TTMF’s largest yearly fund-raising event.

Esposito suffered the personal loss of her twin girls at 21 weeks into her pregnancy. Her son Dante, now 13, was born at Norwalk Hospital weighing one pound, 15 ounces at 25.3 weeks’ gestation and spent several months in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

“It is an honor and privilege to be the new president of the board of an organization driven by so many wonderful, passionate and dedicated volunteers,” said Esposito. “My years mentoring families has allowed me to give back for the blessings of my son, by offering hope to families in the NICU, and has helped me grow stronger from the loss of not having experienced a full-term pregnancy.”

TTMF recently entered its 12th year supporting preemies and their families in Fairfield County.

Additional board members joining this year include Westport residents Michael Carbino of Stamford-based Barnum Wealth Management and Michelle Hogue of Hogue Interior Design.



The Tiny Miracles Foundation assists more than 1,000 local families per year throughout Fairfield County through programs at five partner hospitals: Stamford, Norwalk, Bridgeport, Danbury, and most recently, St. Vincent’s Medical Center and services to the community at large.

Support provided by TTMF volunteers who have personally experienced the premature birth of a baby, the complications that arise, the challenges families face, and in sad cases, the loss of a precious tiny miracle, is invaluable to these families.

To learn more about The Tiny Miracles Foundation and its support programs, go to ttmf.org or call 203-202-9714.