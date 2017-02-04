Paced in part by some strong free throw shooting, the Weston High boys basketball team defeated Joel Barlow 63-56 on Friday, Feb. 3.

Weston, which outscored its opponent in each of the four quarters, held a 16-15 lead after one frame and was later up by four (30-26) at halftime.

It was still a six-point game going into the fourth quarter. Both team’s would have their best offensive performance in the time remaining as the Trojans managed to protect their lead.

Hamilton Forsythe led Weston with 27 points and in rebounds with 11. He also had three three-pointers.

Nik Parker scored 12 with seven rebounds and Christian Watanabe sank 10. Chris Hover netted nine with one three-pointer.

Zach Clevenger scored four points and Jason Lawrence hit one free throw.

Matt McGannon led Barlow with 23 points.