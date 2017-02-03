Behind a strong defensive effort in the second half, the Weston High girls basketball team defeated host Joel Barlow 45-34 on Friday, Feb. 3. It marked the 12th time this season the Trojans have held an opponent to less than 40 points.

Weston took a 13-8 lead at the end of one quarter but the Falcons battled back in the next frame for force a 24-24 tie at halftime. Led in part by a nine-point effort by Katie Orefice and some effective zone defense, the Trojans led 41-32 after three frames.

Weston held Barlow’s offense to just two free throws in the final eight minutes.

Orefice led Weston with 22 points, including two three-pointers. Grace Toner sank six, as did Claire DiMarco.

Kate Joyce added five while Bridget Angus, Georgia Burkard and Jen Welsh all had two apiece.

Julia Mullin led Barlow with 13 points.