The Hallway: Teen dating violence

At least one in four women will experience domestic violence within her lifetime. That adds up to 1,286 women in Weston, based on the current population.

One in three teens in the U.S. will fall victim to physical, sexual, emotional or verbal abuse from a dating partner, which would amount to 120 girls at Weston High School.

Of the many women who experience violence in a relationship, the severity of it is often greater in cases where the pattern of abuse was established in adolescence. Tragically, 70% of all cases go unreported.

How do we approach these unhealthy situations? How do we bring attention to something that so often happens behind closed doors?

February is teen dating violence awareness month. Although it is essential to be mindful throughout the year, prevention — the main method to stop such violent acts — is especially promoted during the month of February.

To further draw attention to teen dating violence, several clubs at Weston High School have banded together to make a difference.

Teen PeaceWorks, GLOW (gay, lesbian, or whatever) and the Women’s Empowerment Club have organized an awareness event that will feature local talent.

The event includes musical acts performed by Weston High School students, members of a drum circle and the Tri-M Music Honor Society.

Between every few performances, members of the high school’s theater club, Company, will act out some of the “red flags” of an unhealthy relationship. It will be up to audience members to decide what’s wrong with the scene and what should be done to address it.

Catrin Zharyy, a member of Teen PeaceWorks and the Women’s Empowerment Club, said, “I hope that, at the very least, this event gets people thinking about domestic violence, makes them understand it is a serious issue, and causes them to think about what they can do to eradicate the kind of thinking and behavior that can lead to unhealthy relationships.”

Zachary Gonzalez, president of Teen Peaceworks, said, “Living in Weston, I feel as though we sometimes live in a bubble and don’t have to deal with domestic violence or LGBT issues. We are very lucky to live in a safe and accepting community, but unfortunately it is not the same everywhere else in the world.”

The event will be held Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Weston High School cafeteria at 6:30 p.m. I highly encourage member of the Weston community and surrounding towns to attend.

The Hallway is a weekly column written on a rotating basis by Weston High School students.