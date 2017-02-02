The Hallway: Obama’s impact on young Americans

On Jan. 10, still with over a week to go until Inauguration Day, now former president Barack Obama delivered his final speech to the nation. In one final display of oratorical might, the 44th president urged Americans to continue the progress that his administration had started, emphasizing that the famous rallying cry of “Yes We Can!” is as true today as it was eight years ago.

However, perhaps the most poignant moment came in his closing remarks, when he spoke directly to the youth of the country. “You believe in a fair, and just, and inclusive America,” Obama said. “You know that constant change has been America’s hallmark; that it’s not something to fear but something to embrace. You are willing to carry this hard work of democracy forward. You’ll soon outnumber all of us, and I believe as a result the future is in good hands.”

These were appropriate remarks for a president whose legacy will be defined, perhaps most powerfully, by the impact he has had on young Americans. Armed with an acute sense of pop-culture honed in late-night talk show skits, Obama possessed a profound ability to connect with the youth of the country; as a result, he developed a celebrity that was unmatched by any of his predecessors since JFK. To put it simply: Obama was just “cool” in a way that Jimmy Carter wasn’t.

It was using this popular appeal that Barack Obama became a role model for the American youth. Navigating often hostile political waters, he showed the importance of graciousness toward opponents and dignity even in the face of slander. In an administration free of scandal, he taught the value of responsibility and a respect for the office of the presidency. With both words and legislation, he emphasized principles of tolerance, fairness, and empathy for all Americans, no matter who they love, where they were born, or what god they choose to worship.

For some, this might all seem like another reminder of what we are losing for the next four years. However, even as the “Trump Train” steams into the station, we can take solace in knowing that these sentiments don’t just vanish. For myself and the rest of the WHS class of 2017, Obama was our president from third grade until this, our graduation year.

Furthermore, for every one of us there are hundreds of thousands more young men and women who have grown up watching the Obama administration and who understand that the presidency is not about ego or Twitter followers, but about values of service, responsibility, respect, and inclusion.

It’s because of this that no matter how opponents might try to dismantle his achievements, Barack Obama will still have a great and lasting effect on America’s future through the legacy he leaves within a generation of young Americans whose hearts he won, and whose attitudes he shaped.

