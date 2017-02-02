Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

Movies that capture the beauty, grace and emotions of angling are coming to a theater in Trumbull to raise money for conservation projects throughout Fairfield County, thanks to a native of Ridgefield.

Chris Keig, organizer of the Fly Fishing Film Tour, talks to Yankee Fisherman on the HAN Network Thursday, Feb. 2, at 1 p.m. Keig grew up in Ridgefield, moved to Colorado where he worked for pioneering skiing filmmaker Warren Miller, and now gathers the best fly fishing movies and shows them on the big screen across the country with the Fly Fishing Film Tour.

The 2017 Fly Fishing Film Tour will be shown at the Bow Tie Marquis 16 in Trumbull on Friday, Feb. 24, hosted by the Candlewood Valley, Mianus and Nutmeg chapters of Trout Unlimited to raise money for conservation projects in Fairfield County. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 online or $30 at the door, but there is no guarantee tickets will be available that night. The showing sold out the past two years.

The evening will also feature cold drinks, raffles and door prizes.

An interview with F3T organizer Chris Keig, a native of Ridgefield

Some films include graphic language and situations which may be inappropriate for younger viewers. Parents are advised to decide whether to bring their fishing-fanatic children to the event. Trailers can be viewed at flyfilmtour.com.