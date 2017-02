The public will have the opportunity to ask local and state officials questions at Speak Up, which is being held tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10:30 a.m. in the Community Room at the Weston Public Library.

Speak Up is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Weston, which has hosted the annual forum for 26 years.

Weston’s major elected boards and commissions will be represented at Speak Up.

Coffee, tea and donut holes will be provided.