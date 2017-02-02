Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Weston library renovations

The Weston Public Library celebrated completion of a major interior renovation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Library Director Karen Tatarka, along with Connecticut State Librarian Kendall Wiggin, Weston First Selectman Nina Daniel and Amy Sanborn, chair of the library board of trustees, spoke to a standing-room-only crowd in the library’s community room before cutting the ribbon.

“We have created a space that we trust will only grow as a community hub to satisfy patron needs,” said Sanborn, “a place where we hope even more townspeople will gather.”

Sanborn thanked many people and committees who helped finish the project, including former town administrator Tom Landry, who she said “shepherded” the project through the funding process.

“Thank you to the townspeople to approving funding at our 2015 Annual Town Budget Meeting,” Sanborn said. “The town of Weston contributed just under $400,000 to this project.”

She said two people deserved “special recognition” for finishing the project, one who was at the ribbon-cutting ceremony and one who was not.

“The one who isn’t here is our generous benefactor Franc Vitale, a devoted patron of the Weston Public Library,” said Sanborn. “His vision to include our library as a beneficiary of his estate allowed the library board to even contemplate this renovation.”

Vitale, a fashion designer, died in 2010 at the age of 83. In his will, he left approximately $1 million each to the library, Weston Volunteer Fire Department and Weston Emergency Medical Services. He also left a sizable donation to the Weston Historical Society.

Sanborn also thanked “the one who is here,” former library director Jane Atkinson, saying Atkinson’s ability to connect with Vitale was “the reason the library received his generous gift.”

Wiggin said libraries are important to small communities across the state. “Libraries still matter in this age,” he said. “The public library has become a community hub and a platform for learning, creativity and innovation.”

Renovation

According to Sanborn, the final cost for the renovation came in just under $1.6 million, including $924,000 from the library board fund (primarily Vitale’s donation), approximately $400,000 from the town of Weston, and $256,357 from a Connecticut state library construction grant.

The renovations include creation of more meeting and gathering spaces in the library. The library now has double the seating capacity it did previously, and five meeting rooms.

It has a new Internet café, with a variety of seating options and outlets to charge phones and laptops.

The café also has a self-service Starbucks machine, where patrons can get coffee, hot chocolate or tea.

There is now access to a patio from inside the library which has wi-fi access so patrons can use their laptops outside on nice days.

The renovation was designed so noisy activities can be held at the front of the building while the back can be used for quieter activities, such as reading or studying.

Sight lines inside the library have been redesigned and make the space appear bigger than it is.

Lighting throughout the building has also been updated. Tatarka said there is no longer a “weird green tinge,” and new LED lighting makes the space “warmer” and “more welcoming.”

There is a new small makerspace, an area designed to foster creativity for people using the library. The room allows people to experiment with circuitry and using a 3D printer and 3D scanner.

Tatarka said she has noticed an increase in patronage since the library reopened in December.

“Patrons are coming to the library more and staying longer,” she said. “More people are bringing their laptops, using our resources and working on projects. We’ve been pleased with the upgrades.”

Nina Daniel called the renovation “beautiful” and praised its “tranquil, calm and scholarly feel.”

“It’s absolutely a triumph of redesign without being flashy,” she said. “I think the people in town appreciate that.”