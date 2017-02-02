With the regular season ending in a couple of weeks, each game now becomes important for the Weston High girls varsity basketball team.

The Trojans need a few more wins to secure a spot in the South-West Conference tournament as they encounter some formidable opponents along the way, including two last week.

Visiting Immaculate on Wednesday, Jan.25, the Trojans had one of their better defensive performances of the season. Offensively, they had their lowest output of the season in a 27-21 loss in Danbury.

“We didn’t execute,” said Weston head coach Dan Rosen. “We didn’t make shots, we missed layups.”

Most of Weston’s offensive difficulties were later in the night. Earlier, they appeared to be in good shape, taking a 14-8 lead at the end of one frame.

Both sides had trouble finding the net in the next frame. Weston did not score but still held the Mustangs to just a free throw, taking a 14-9 lead into halftime.

Things improved a bit for the Trojans early in the second half with a seven-point effort on their part. However, the Mustangs held them scoreless in the last frame and also put 12 unanswered points on the board, including a four-for-four from the foul line in the last minute to seal the win.

Katie Orefice led Weston with 16 points, including a three-pointer. Georgia Burkard scored three and Grace Toner netted three.

Hosting Newtown on Friday, the Trojans trailed by as many as 12 at one point but managed to cut the deficit to two. That was as close as they came in a 42-72 loss.

Despite getting double-teamed all night, Orefice led Weston with 14 points, including a three-pointer. Toner also scored in double digits with 10 and had 10 rebounds with five assists.

Burkard scored two and had five steals on defense. Claire DiMarco and Kate Joyce sank four and two, respectively

Weston, now 10-4, is at Joel Barlow on Friday and hosts Pomperaug on Tuesday. Both games are at 7 p.m.