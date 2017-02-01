Weston school board approves 2.5% budget increase

The Weston Board of Education has voted unanimously to approve the superintendent’s proposed education budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

At a meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, the board approved a $49,907,522 budget, a 2.5% increase from the current fiscal year.

The board also unanimously approved $482,600 for the 2017-18 capital budget.

A majority of the increase is due to contractual and insurance obligations, but the budget also includes $393,989 in new investments.

New investments include bringing “Digital 1:1” to the middle school, giving each student access to his or her own electronic device.

Other technology investments include $51,000 for new staff technology and science laptops, $55,450 for a “technology refresh,” $21,750 for new software, and $20,123 for implementing learning management systems.

Superintendent William McKersie recommended returning the assistant principal’s position at Hurlbutt Elementary School to full-time equivalent FTE 1.0.

The explanation given for the increase was that the position was reduced to .60 FTE when the school district anticipated a drastic reduction in enrollment at Hurlbutt. But enrollment has increased. Fiscal year 2018-19 is projected to see an increase of an estimated 15 students, giving a total of 459 students at Hurlbutt, according to the budget proposal.

The additional cost to upgrade the assistant principal position is $55,374.

Other staff investments include $11,398 for math intervention at the intermediate school, and $8,154 for assistant varsity coaches for cheerleading and girls basketball at the high school.

Reductions

There are $877,724 in reductions and “revenue opportunities” in the budget proposal. Had those reductions not been made, there would have been a 4.6% increase.

In special education, there is a $409,361 reduction proposed for two students who are “aging out” of special education. Two paraprofessional positions at the high school will be eliminated because of that reduced need, which will save $78,400

Staffing cuts and reorganizations make up $411,313 of the reductions. In addition to the two paraprofessionals, two 1.5 FTE technology integrators were cut for a savings of $151,513. A .5 FTE copy center clerk was cut to save $29,869.

Technology reorganization cuts will save $25,260, security reorganization cuts will save $65,984 and custodial reorganization will save $1,592.

A .15 FTE cut in certified staff at the high school will save $21,526, and reduction of a .46 FTE in clerical staff will save $21,479.

Some items in the budget were listed as “revenue opportunities,” such as grants or additional funds that the school receives from the state or outside sources.

The budget is anticipating a $75,000 grant for open choice students. The open choice program allows students from Bridgeport to attend area public schools through a lottery based on space in grades K-12.

The state grants districts who accept open choice students $3,000 for every student accepted to the program. According to the outline, Weston has the opportunity to add three more students to the program this coming year.

The budget also anticipates $35,000 from tuition from non-Weston residents. It estimates $8,661 in facility rental fees from outside events.

The Board of Selectmen will review the education budget request on Tuesday, Feb. 7.