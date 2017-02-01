Hwang vows to fight Connecticut casino expansion

State Sen. Tony Hwang has joined with a newly formed nonpartisan 12-group alliance to oppose the legalization of off-reservation commercial casino gambling in Connecticut.

The Coalition Against Casino Expansion in Connecticut held a press conference at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford to announce the group’s intention to educate the public about the economic and social costs of more legalized gambling and to oppose efforts to open a commercial casino in the Hartford area.

The coalition created a list reasons outlining why they oppose casino expansion in Connecticut:

According to a leading national economist, the long-term economic and social costs of introducing a casino into a new area heavily outweigh the benefits.

State-sponsored casino gambling represents a regressive tax on low-income residents.

With the Northeast facing a growing casino glut, it is highly questionable whether a new casino could meet revenue and employment goals.

A new casino would not stimulate economic growth and would actually take jobs and revenue from the state’s existing casinos, local restaurants and entertainment industry.

Casinos spread gambling addiction, which leads to debt, bankruptcies, broken families, and crime.

The casino industry’s business model preys upon society’s most vulnerable people.

Casinos weaken local communities by draining their wealth, lowering property values and reducing civic participation.

A Hartford area convenience casino would encourage more people to gamble and encourage current gamblers to gamble more frequently.

If Connecticut’s casino tribes open a Hartford area casino, they can be expected to revive their original proposal to open two casinos in Fairfield County.

A Hartford area casino would open the door to neighborhood slot parlors, Internet gambling and sports betting.

Casino expansion could trigger a provision in the current state-tribal compact under which the tribes would no longer have to pay the state 25% of their slot machine revenue.

Casino expansion has become an economic dead end for nearby New Jersey.

Members of the coalition include the Connecticut Catholic Conference, the Connecticut Conference of the United Church of Christ, the Episcopal Church of Connecticut, the Connecticut League of Women Voters, the Family Institute of Connecticut, the New England Synod, the Connecticut Association of Human Services, the Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport, Advocacy Unlimited, the Farmington Valley Muslim Center, the Resident Bishop New England Conference of the United Methodist Church, and the American Baptist Churches of Connecticut.

Their website is nomorecasinosinct.org.

Sen. Tony Hwang represents Fairfield, Newtown, Westport, Weston, and Easton in the 28th Connecticut Senate District. He can be reached at 800-842-1421 and at Tony.Hwang@cga.ct.gov.