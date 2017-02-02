Despite a two-week break, the Weston High boys ski team wasted no time in getting back up to speed when it returned to Mount Southington.

In fact, times were actually faster than the last time the Trojans raced. Posting a total of 280.28 seconds, they swept the opponents they faced with wins over Brunswick (281.61), Ridgefield (282.44), Hand (293.69), Southington (311.56) and Gilbert (disqualified) on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Weston is undefeated in Class S at 5-0 and is 12-3 overall.

Leading Weston was Morgan Dawkins. A combined 43.55 put him second only to Brunswick’s Nick Blum.

Weston had one other skier in the top 20. Jake Wilder had a 46.30 to take 15th overall.

Back-to-back finishes came from Will Ruiz and Connor Meccay. The former was 22nd in 47.36 and the latter followed 0.01 second later.

All of Weston’s scorers finished in the top 30. Taking 28th, Kevin Crowley had a 47.79. It was too close to call for 30th, as Henry Robbins and Westhill’s Kevin Spichiger tied with a 47.91.

Also in the varsity race, Gabe Toth was 33rd in 48.18. Brendan Schoff was 46th in 49.54.

Finishing in succession were Tristan Meccay (50th) and Nick Miner in 51 with times of 50.07 and 50.15, respectively.

The field of competitors was a bit smaller for the Trojan girls, who faced four opponents. Remaining unbeaten in Class S (4-0), they posted a 300.59, enough to beat Southington (306.84) and Hand (307.61) but lost to Ridgefield (295.08) and are now 8-3 overall.

They had the fastest individual time on the mountain, thanks to Lauren Harris, who posted a 44.83. She was one of three Weston skiers in the top 10.

Another was Mallory Rodgers with a 47.79. Right behind her was Emma Radish with a 47.96.

Like the Weston boys, the girls also had all of their scorers in the top 30. Haley Bailleux was 24th in 52.25. Finishing in succession were Zoe Saldinger in 53.47 for 28th and Nicole Prackup right behind her in 54.29.

In 35th was Lauren Rivera with a 54.70. Two more back-to-back finishes came from Lydia Samson in 40th with a 55.96 and Jessica Grauberd in 41st with a 56.12. Claire Kennedy was 50th in 61.17.

Weston faces Fairfield, New Canaan, Wilton, Glastonbury, Pomperaug and Westbrook on Wednesday at Mount Southington.