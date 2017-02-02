It came down to a few possessions for the Weston High boys basketball team.

Hosting Immaculate last Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Trojans found themselves in a close battle as time grew short. But by executing well at the end, they held off the visitors for a 49-46 win.

The victory was the eighth of the season for Weston and qualified it for the state Class M tournament, which it missed last year.

“I thought we did a pretty good job defensively in that game,” said Weston head coach Sam Moser. “They have guys that can shoot.”

Immaculate flexed its offensive muscle early, taking a 20-12 lead in the first quarter. The Trojans’ defense then did a better job of containing the visitors, holding them to single digits in each of the middle frames.

After cutting the lead to 29-25 at halftime, Weston pulled ahead in the third period, but it still remained a tight contest. By executing their game plan offensively, the Trojans protected their lead down the stretch.

Hamilton Forsythe led Weston in scoring with 18 points, including one three-pointer. He also led in rebounds with 12.

Nik Parker scored nine and had eight rebounds. Chris Hover netted eight and Christian Watanabe (one three-pointer) sank seven. Each had four rebounds.

Zach Clevenger scored five and Andrew Folger netted two with seven rebounds.

Ronan Dougherty led Immaculate with 17 points.

Friday’s game at Newtown was a tale of two different halves. The first was fairly even, but in the second the Trojans dominated on both ends of the court for a 71-44 win.

The Trojans trailed by just a point (27-26) after one half. In the second its offense grew hot, outscoring the Nighthawks by a more than 6-1 margin for the third quarter.

“We really did a good job of attacking the rim and getting points in the paint,” said Moser. “We just did a better job of executing our game plan in the second half.”

Weston’s third quarter run was also due in part to its defense, which kept Newtown out of the paint and forced it to take longer, more difficult shots. By forcing a number of turnovers, Weston also scored some easy points in transition.

Forsythe led Weston in scoring with 24 points, including one three-pointer. He also led in rebounds with 15.

Parker scored 12 and had nine rebounds. Folger sank 11.

Watanabe scored seven with a three-pointer and Hover sank five with a three-pointer. Clevenger scored four.

Josh Davidoff scored three, as did Griffin Levi. Jason Lawrence scored two.

Weston hosts Joel Barlow on Friday and is at Pomperaug on Tuesday. Both games are at 7 p.m.