Westonites may soon recycle textiles in town

Weston residents will soon be able to recycle textiles in town at the transfer station.

According to Bob Nilsen, director of the transfer station, the town will receive permanent containers for Westonites to recycle textiles, or clothing, footwear, accessories, and linens.

“A company out of Massachusetts, Bay State Textiles, is bringing permanent containers to the transfer station in the coming weeks,” said Nilsen. “The town will get paid per ton of items that residents bring in.

The town will receive $100 per ton of textiles that the company picks up.

Nilsen said residents should put their recyclables in a closed plastic bag before dropping them off at the transfer station.

A full list of items accepted is listed here. The list includes hats, belts, gloves, clothes, shoes, stuffed animals, ties, blankets, towels, throw rugs, comforters, scarves, robes, and other things.