‘Badger Beauty’ WWII film and talk in Weston this Sunday

January 31, 2017

Lt. Nathan Swerdlowe, back row middle, with his flight crew, was featured in the documentary Journeys to Remember, which will be screened this Sunday at the Weston Historical Society.

Weston architect Allen Swerdlowe will present Journeys to Remember, a Discovery Channel documentary that recounts the story of the B-17 Badger Beauty — part of the U.S. Air Force Heavy Reconnaissance unit, 25th Bombardment Group.

Among the eight-man crew was Swerdlowe’s father, Lt. Nathan Swerdlowe. On the night of May 29, 1944, the crew was taking meteorological observations in preparation for the Normandy invasion when something went very wrong, and the plane went down off the coast of western Ireland.

Lt. Swerdlowe, the plane’s navigator, was credited with saving the crew. Journeys to Remember details that fateful flight, the survival of its crew and the subsequent search to locate the old war plane.

The documentary and discussion will take place Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m., at the Weston historical Society

The society’s current exhibit, Memories of World War II — Celebrating Weston’s Contributions to the War, is open on Sundays from 1 to 4.

