Lane shift on Route 57 in Weston

A lane change at the site of construction on Route 57 in the vicinity of Kettle Creek Road in Weston is now in effect.

Traffic patterns were switched on Friday, Jan. 27, and will last for approximately five weeks according to the Dept. of Transportation.

The right side of Route 57 is currently closed headed southbound toward Westport. Traffic has been redirected to the left side of the road, but there are still two lanes for vehicles due to a widening of lanes.

There are now two large LED signs indicating a lane shift, one for southbound travelers near High Acre Road and one for northbound travelers near Good Hill Road. Additionally, drivers are advised to take caution of a small bump near River Road. There is signage to indicate the location of the bump.

The work being done on Route 57 is a $3.3-million state-funded project to place new culverts under the road to allow water from Kettle Creek to flow in a more efficient manner.