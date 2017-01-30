News Alert: Murphy attempts to block Trump’s refugee restriction

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) will deliver remarks on the floor of the U.S. Senate Monday night demanding that Congress take immediate action to block President Trump’s restriction on refugees and immigrants from certain Muslim-majority nations in Africa and the Middle East.

Murphy introduced legislation earlier today that would reverse President Trump’s executive order on refugees and immigrants. On Friday, Murphy penned an op-ed in the Huffington Post about the executive order entitled, “How Trump Just Made America Less Safe.”

Murphy is expecting to deliver his remarks tonight at 10 p.m.. His remarks will be livestreamed on CSPAN 2 here: www.c-span.org/video/? 422866-1/us-senate-advances- rex-tillerson-nomination