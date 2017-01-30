Weston’s former town administrator to help new one

The Weston Board of Selectmen has entered into an employment agreement with Tom Landry, Weston’s former town administrator.

The agreement calls for an overlap of availability from Landry while the new town administrator, Jonathan Luiz, gets acclimated to the town.

According to First Selectman Nina Daniel, Landry will be available until March 3. He will serve as a temporary part-time employee without benefits for up to a total of 40 hours a week at a rate of $75 per hour.

Landry will be available by email, phone and occasionally in person during some regular business hours. “We’re grateful to Tom for making himself available,” said Daniel. “He’s been here twice already to help us out in the transition.”

Luiz said it’s a good agreement that will ultimately help him transition into town administrator, particularly during the busy budget season.

“Tom said it wouldn’t be burdensome to him,” said Luiz. “It’s a very good benefit to me and the town.”