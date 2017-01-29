CERT allows Weston residents to help others

Weston residents interested in helping to run a temporary shelter for community residents during a moment of crisis, such as a flood, storm or prolonged outage, may consider joining the Westport Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

Those who want to be trained in basic first aid, CPR, disaster psychology, search and rescue, and other emergency skills can learn those skills free of charge.

The training schedule is as follows:

Friday, Feb. 24, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We welcome new volunteers who are interested in being trained for this important work,” said Ernest Heidelberg, the chapter president.

Westport CERT is a volunteer agency supporting the uniformed services, and runs in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security and the town’s Emergency Management personnel. A number of residents from Weston are part of CERT.

For more information and answers to questions, send an email to [email protected] , call 203-226-0780, or visit Westportcert.com.