About Town: What’s up?

It was breathtaking to sit at one’s computer and watch the presidential transfer of power take place. To see several past presidents in attendance, and Hillary Clinton, too. And to have heard the minority leader of the Senate pledging to work for a future that we can all hope will be better for everyone everywhere

I am hopeful.

And then there is the state of Connecticut. Front and center in recent years have been clarion calls about income inequality, bailing out of cities, and political correctness as well. Accompanied, however, by debt mounting upon more debt.

How about Weston? Can we be a place where divided politics is checked at the door? Can parties that clashed on national policy work together locally?

While living in Weston is a privilege, it doesn’t make us “privileged.” When it comes to the state’s efforts to deal with its burgeoning financial problems it would seem that our town is one of those upon which the legislature has placed a bull’s-eye.

If you want to air your concerns or just ask for clarifications about local and state matters, come to the League of Women Voters of Weston’s 26th annual “Speak Up.” It will be held at the Community Room of the lovely and recently renovated Weston Public Library, on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

Ask your questions, and be assured that the right people will be there to answer them.

Funding

So much is happening in Hartford. For starters, the capital city appears to be going bankrupt. It is on the brink of insolvency. Which is very poor timing, because the state of Connecticut itself, while legally not allowed to enter into bankruptcy, is not in a position to provide even as much support as it has been doing.

The big ticket item locally, just about everywhere, is education. The Connecticut Coalition for Justice in Education Funding (CCJEF) court case hovers over that, like the proverbial elephant in the room.

Connecticut can’t print money. So the governor and the legislature have only one real choice when it comes to addressing the recent court finding upholding CCJEF assertions that we have underfunded and mishandled education, particularly in high-poverty areas. Raise taxes, perhaps as an income tax surcharge, or impose some form of a “state education tax.”

If you will be attending Speak Up, consider asking how Weston is going to continue paying for its operating budgets, education budgets, and capital budgets, going forward.

As I see it, though, most fundamentally the answer is that we will manage to get by because we appreciate what we’ve got here, and we value our independence, the natural features of our town, and maintaining “The Weston Way.”

NOTE: “About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays and Sundays at 5:30 p.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at aboutweston.com.