Weston Notable Neighbors

A list of accomplishments of Weston residents living out of town.

Savicky on UVM dean’s list

Jonathan Savicky was named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington.

Westonites make WCSU dean’s list

Ilmie Dovoljani and Ramazan Dovoljani were named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury.

Marcus graduates from Clemson

Meredith Marcus graduated from Clemson University during a ceremony on Dec. 15.

Klingher on Hamilton dean’s list

Natalie Klingher was named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., for the fall 2016 semester.

Westonites make Lehigh dean’s list

Augusta Alwang, Devon Brostoff, Chloe Mandell and Shelby Merberg all made the dean’s list at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa., for the fall 2016 semester.

Three make Champlain dean’s list

Benjamin Lander, Eric Louison and James Willis, made the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt.

Pair make Roger Williams dean’s list

Katharine Johnson and Liana Mattera made the dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. for the the fall 2016 semester.

Friedman named to Grinnell dean’s list

Jamie Friedman was named to the dean’s list at Grinnell College in Grinnell, Ohio for the the fall 2016 semester.

Three make Fairfield’s dean’s list

Dominique Mary Falci, Matthew Patrick Sargent, and Forrest Richard Savage were named to the dean’s list at Fairfield University for the the fall 2016 semester.

Sollazzo makes New Jersey dean’s list

Casey Sollazzo was named to the dean’s list at the College of New Jersey for the the fall 2016 semester.

Pucci on Syracuse dean’s list

Ava Pucci was named to the dean’s list at The Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University for the fall 2016 semester.