Weston selectmen interview for Sustainability Committee

At the Weston selectmen’s meeting on Jan. 19, the board discussed the re-formation of a Sustainability Committee and conducted the first round of interviews for commission members.

Three candidates were interviewed, Natalie Terrill, Ellen Strauss, and Mark Mull. The selectmen intend to interview more candidates at their next meeting, on Thursday, Feb. 2

The board has not yet decided how large the committee will be, but it hopes to have a student component to represent Weston schools in addition to voting members who live in town.

Terrill has lived in a Weston for five years and has not been involved in town government before.

She has a degree in architecture and works as a sustainable building consultant. She is involved in the Connecticut Sustainability and Clean Energy Task Force, which she said led her to want to get involved in Weston.

She said she wants to help Weston become more sustainable townwide and wants to see the town get financial incentives for that to happen.

“There’s a lot of money right now available in incentives for the state of Connecticut,” Terrill said. “I want to make sure Weston is getting its fair share.”

Strauss is a longtime Westonite and a retired attorney. She said she drives a hybrid car and uses solar energy. She said she has the “time to do something for the town” because she no longer works.

“My main concern is getting people more interested,” said Strauss. “People are lazy. They don’t see themselves as stewards for the land. It’s always for someone else to do.”

She believes education on sustainability is crucial and teaching sustainable practices to children is something that needs to be more widespread. “It’s amazing what children will tell their parents to do,” she said.

Mull, a Weston resident, is employed at BASF in Tarrytown, N.Y. He has a chemical engineering degree and said he is very interested in sustainability.

He was part of a sustainability committee in his old hometown, Chatham, N.J., and has wanted to become active and involved in the community of Weston.

“This committee is closest to my background and professional experience,” he said.