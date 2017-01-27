The Weston Forum

Boys basketball: Weston 71, Newtown 44

By Weston Forum on January 27, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Dominating both ends of the court at the start of the second half, the Weston High boys basketball team defeated Newtown 71-44 on Friday, Jan. 27.

Weston, which held a slim 27-26 lead at halftime, outscored the Nighthawks 27-4 in the third period and never looked back.

Strong defensive rebounding on Weston’s part also hurt Newtown under the hoop, as the former had a 29-14 advantage.

Hamilton Forsythe led Weston in scoring with 24 points, including one three-pointer. He also led in rebounds with 15.

Nik Parker scored 12 and had nine rebounds. Andrew Folger sank 11.

Christian Watanabe scored seven with a three-pointer and Chris Hover sank five with a three-pointer. Zac Clevenger scored four.

Josh Davidoff scored three, as did Griffin Levi. Jason Lawrence scored two.

