The Weston Forum

Swing Time Valentine concert features James Naughton, Chris Coogan

By Weston Forum on January 27, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

James Naughton

James Naughton

WestonArts and the Friends of the Weston Senior Center are presenting “Swing Time Valentine,” a concert of upbeat jazz standards, sung by Westonites.

The event features well-known actor and singer James Naughton as master of ceremonies and Chris Coogan as musical director, performing with his jazz trio.

Chris Coogan

Chris Coogan

The concert is open to the public and will be held at Norfield Church Parish Hall, 64 Norfield Road, Weston, on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m.

Tickets at the door are $15, and $10 for seniors and students.

Singers scheduled to appear include Rebecca Borowik, Chris Coogan, Grace Goodrich, Emilie Hannon, Sean Hannon, Greg Naughton, James Naughton, Samantha Rehr, Barbara Schottenfeld, Nancy Sturgis, and Thomas Valenti.

 

Related posts:

  1. Norfield Grange Fair is this Sunday in Weston
  2. Weston Neighbors and Newcomers Club celebrates 40th year
  3. Tour studios of Weston artists this Saturday
  4. Children’s Gingerbread Brunch in Weston

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Westonites attend presidential inauguration Next Post News Alert: Weston library director is leaving for Newtown
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress