Swing Time Valentine concert features James Naughton, Chris Coogan

WestonArts and the Friends of the Weston Senior Center are presenting “Swing Time Valentine,” a concert of upbeat jazz standards, sung by Westonites.

The event features well-known actor and singer James Naughton as master of ceremonies and Chris Coogan as musical director, performing with his jazz trio.

The concert is open to the public and will be held at Norfield Church Parish Hall, 64 Norfield Road, Weston, on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m.

Tickets at the door are $15, and $10 for seniors and students.

Singers scheduled to appear include Rebecca Borowik, Chris Coogan, Grace Goodrich, Emilie Hannon, Sean Hannon, Greg Naughton, James Naughton, Samantha Rehr, Barbara Schottenfeld, Nancy Sturgis, and Thomas Valenti.