Four Westonites made the trek from Weston to Washington D.C., on Jan. 20 to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as the country’s 45th president.

Attending the inauguration ceremonies as well as various balls and galas were Bob Ferguson, chairman of the Weston Republican Town Committee, and his wife Patricia Ferguson, former Weston First Selectman Woody Bliss and Glenn Van Deusen, president of the Kiwanis Club of Weston.