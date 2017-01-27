The Weston Forum

Obituary: Terry Hulley

January 27, 2017

Terry Hope (Limenfeld) Hulley of Redding, died on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

She was the wife of the late Norman Bloom, the late James Hulley, and the late Jay Jackson. She is survived by her children Marcia Allegra Hulley and her husband Scot Osterweil of Brookline, Mass., and her grandchildren Willie and Peter Osterweil.

She was predeceased by her son Roger Hulley and sister Diane Samuels.

Before moving to Redding, she was a longtime resident of Weston and a member of a number of boards and commissions, including the Commission on Aging and League of Women Voters of Weston.

A Memorial Service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union, aclu.org.

