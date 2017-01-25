Overcoming a slow start offensively, the Weston High boys basketball team rallied to beat Immaculate 49-46 on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Weston, which trailed 20-12 after the first quarter, closed the gap a bit by halftime but turned the table on its opponent in the third frame by outscoring the visitors 14-6.

Hamilton Forsythe led Weston in scoring with 18 points, including one three-pointer. He also led in rebounds with 12.

Nik Parker scored nine and had eight rebounds. Chris Hover netted eight and Christian Watanabe (one three-pointer) sank seven. Each had four rebounds.

Zach Clevenger scored five and Andrew Folger netted two with seven rebounds.

Ronan Dougherty led Immaculate with 17 points.