Filling another weight class or two could have been the difference for the Weston High wrestling team in a meet against Stratford.

The Trojans could not fill four weight classes last Wednesday, Jan. 18. This turned into easy points for the visitors, who held on for a 45-36 win,

Weston stayed in contention early, as the teams split the first six contests. Jason Tunney started with a win for Weston in the 106-pound class, pinning Sean Meisel in 2:30. Anthony Fontana did likewise to Tanner Mitchell at 120 pounds, but in between Weston forfeited at 113 pounds.

Stratford also won at 126 pounds with Adolph Pacheco pinning Andrew Prackup in 1:39 before Seth Papay was the winner at 132 pounds by forfeit.

After Shawn Chambers pinned Weston’s Christian Cuevas in 5:20 in the 138-pound match, the Trojans won the next two contests, including one at 145 pounds, with Jack Braden pinning Jack Carter in just 54 seconds. Jackson Quist then picked up a forfeit win at 152 pounds.

Despite having the lead at this point, Weston surrendered all but one of the remaining contests, including those at 160 and 170 pounds by forfeit. The Red Devils continued with Erik Flores outlasting Jackson Aguas for a 4-2 decision at 182 pounds.

At 195 pounds, Tristan Frownfelter pinned the Trojans’ Camillo Fontana in 3:21. Weston’s last win was at 220 pounds with Mike Otworth pinning Emmanuel Sainville in 3:10 before Stratford won the 285-pound class by forfeit.

Weston, now 3-3, hosts Brien McMahon on Friday and is at Pomperaug on Wednesday. Both meets are at 6 p.m.