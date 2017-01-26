With the second half of the season now underway, the Weston High boys basketball team is now in a good position to not only qualify for the state Class M tournament but to have a good seeding as well.

The Trojans are now one win away from clinching a spot in the tournament and with eight more regular-season games to go can secure at least one home game, depending on how many are wins.

Weston helped its cause last week with three wins, including one against Stratford on Tuesday, Jan. 17. A pair of late free throws was enough to put Weston over the top in a 60-58 win at home.

Weston held a 14-13 lead after the first quarter, but the Red Devils inched ahead in the second to take a 32-28 advantage at halftime.

A strong third quarter put the Trojans back on top (46-44) and it remained anyone’s game until late in the action. Stratford scored with 25 seconds left to tie it, prompting the Trojans to call timeout.

They inbounded the ball down low to Hamilton Forsythe, who was fouled with 11.4 seconds to go. He stepped up to the line and sank what would be the winning points.

“It kind of has two options where we solo up Hamilton and we have an option to get the ball in to the point guard,” said Weston head coach Sam Moser. “It’s a safe play but it’s well read.”

Forsythe led Weston in scoring with 16 points. He also had nine rebounds.

Chris Hover sank 14, including three three-pointers. Christian Watanabe also scored in double digits, with 12.

Nik Parker scored seven, as did Andrew Folger, who had one three-pointer. The former also led in rebounds, with 11.

Zach Clevenger and Robert Waltzman each scored two for Weston.

Nate Shields led Stratford with 24 points, including three three-pointers.

“Stratford played very well,” said Moser. “They have a good team. We’re lucky to get out of there.”

Weston was back on the court the next day for a makeup game at Jonathan Law that was twice postponed due to the weather. The third time was the charm, as Weston had its highest scoring game of the season in an 89-66 win.

Weston, which had a 10-point (39-29) lead at halftime, saved its best for last with 34 points in the fourth quarter.

Four players scored in double digits. Forsythe led the Trojans with 20 points. Parker was next with 18.

Hover and Clevenger each netted 13. Watanabe scored nine, as did Robert Waltzman.

Andrew Folger scored four and Jason Lawrence had three points.

Capping off the week, Weston was back home on Friday to take on New Milford for the second time this season. Again the Trojans had no trouble finding the basket, in a 70-51 win.

Weston had a nearly 2-1 advantage in rebounds, many of which turned into second-chance points.

Scoring remained consistent for Weston, which had double digits in each quarter and was up 32-22 at halftime. New Milford remained within striking distance going into the final frame, but the Trojans’ defense then held the visitors to only seven points the rest of the way.

Watanabe led Weston with 23 points (including five three-pointers) and had three steals on defense. Forsythe scored 19 and led in rebounds with 13.

Parker also scored in double digits with 11. Zac Clevenger scored eight with one three-pointer. Hover netted four and Folger had three with seven rebounds. Jason Lawrence scored two.

Matt Muckerman and Steve Davis led New Milford, each with 10 points.

Weston is at Newtown on Friday and goes to Bethel on Tuesday. Both games are at 7 p.m.