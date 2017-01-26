With all of the playing parts to her game already assembled, Weston High sophomore Katie Orefice has quickly turned herself into the quintessential point guard.

The sophomore scored 26 points on Tuesday night, pouring in 20 alone in the first quarter as Weston earned its ninth win of the season with a 55-27 win over Stratford.

Without a deep bench, Stratford coach Cliff LaRose’s team has struggled all year long. The effort is there every night, which pleases LaRose. Scoring too few points, however, along with yielding too many has been the downfall.

“Our kids work hard in every game,” said LaRose, after his team’s eighth consecutive loss. “Tonight, we ran into another very good team in our league. I think they’ll be one of the final eight when our conference playoffs come along.”

With Orefice leading the break and forcing turnovers (Stratford had nine in the first quarter and 27 on the night), the Trojans raced out to a 24-3 first-quarter lead. They led 34-12 at the break and 47-16 after three quarters.

“Katie is one of those kids who plays the game year-round,” said Weston coach Dan Rosen. “She plays AAU ball and even plays in a men’s league with her father. She came off the bench last year and averaged 12 points a game. With tonight’s total, she’s pushed herself over the 20-point-per-game average.”

Along with her 26 points, Orefice also had 10 steals on defense. She got scoring help from freshman Kate Joyce, who had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Stratford was led by Julia Torreso, who had 13 points and knocked down three three-pointers. Cora Martonek chipped in with seven points and Tania McBroom had five, along with 14 of Stratford’s 40 rebounds.

Weston converted 22 of 58 shots from the field, while Stratford made eight out of 43. Weston pulled down 42 rebounds and committed only 11 turnovers.

“We’re playing very well right now for such a young team,” said Rosen, who has no seniors in his lineup. “I thought we did a very nice job with our half-court trap. We kept tying them up and forcing turnovers.”

Weston hosts Newtown on Friday and is home to Bethel on Tuesday. Both games are at 7 p.m.