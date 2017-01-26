Weston names Hassett head coach

The new head Weston High football coach will be a familiar one.
Dan Hassett, who served as the program’s defensive coordinator for the past three seasons, was named head coach last month.
“We had a very extensive applicant pool, including applications from people in Oregon, Florida and South Carolina along with many qualified candidates from Connecticut,” said Weston High Athletic Director Mark Berkowitz. “In the end we realized the best candidate was already working in our program, and we are very excited about the direction of our program under coach Hassett’s leadership.”
Before becoming the team’s defensive coordinator, Hassett was an assistant coach for four seasons.
“Sometime during December, I put my name in hat to be considered,” said Hassett. “Thankfully, I’m very pleased they came to the conclusion they wanted me. There was some very good interest for the role.”
He replaces former head coach Chris Pace, who led the team since 2014 before stepping down in early November after making what was deemed a “highly inappropriate” comment to his team. He later issued a formal apology for his actions.
Hassett inherits a program that went 4-6 overall, which included leading the team to a victory over Joel Barlow in the season finale. Although Weston featured a large senior class, he is optimistic about what the team is returning for next year.
“I’ve been really happy with our current junior class,” said Hassett. “We’ll be a lot younger next year but we have a lot of good talent coming up.”