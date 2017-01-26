Among several meets, the Weston High indoor track teams posted some top performances over the weekend.

A few members of the boys team competed at the 35th annual Yale Interscholastic Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21, and came away with some top performances. They also had athletes compete at the Southern Connecticut Conference Invitational and at a South-West Conference qualifying meet, collecting a number of qualifying marks for the SWC finals next month.

At Yale, the relay team of Baruch Goodman, Kevin Stankiewicz, Matt Scott and Stephen Tyler won the gold medal in the 4×400 relay in the Connecticut Class M/S race, winning with a time of 3:36.09. The time is currently the fastest in the SWC and second fastest in Class M.

Tim Lautenbach and Zach Yung teamed with Scott and anchorman Tyler to take fourth place in the large school 4×800 race in a fine time of 8:13.7, an improvement of 14 seconds since last year. The time ranks them first in both the SWC and Class M.

Goodman posted his fastest time of the year in the 300 meters, clocking 37.27 and taking 17th in a field of 146. Lautenbach ran an excellent race in the 1,600 meters, clocking a personal best of 4:34.39 and coming in 26th in a field of 86.

Down the road in the SCC Invitational at Hillhouse High, Weston managed three seventh-place finishes: Dan Petty in the pole vault (11’), Brian Kennedy in the 55 hurdles (8.35) and Goodman in the 300 meters (37.72). Scott and Yung also registered SWC qualifying marks in the 1,000 meters.

Jack Fellowes qualified in the 1,000 (2:55) at the SWC meet at Wesleyan University in Middletown, as did Elliot Metviner in the high jump (5’4”). New to the team this year, senior Colin Donnelly had a fine day and qualified in three events, the high jump (5’2”), the long jump (17’5”) and the shot put (36’10”).

On the girls side, the foursome of Mimi Fellowes, Nicole Werner, freshman Kristen Krigsman and distance ace Kathleen Murphy teamed up to take top finishes in two relay events at Yale. They finished fourth in the Connecticut large school 4×800 meters in a time of 9:42.2, beating many strong LL schools, including Danbury and Ridgefield. They also finished fourth in the Connecticut 4×400 meters, in 4:12.78. Both are their best times of the year and have them ranked first in Class M in both events.

Murphy also ran an excellent race in the 1,600 meters, clocking 5:15 to take seventh in a huge and highly competitive field. The time ranks her first in Class M.

At the SCC invitational, Werner grabbed third in the 1,000 (3:10.74), while Eliza Kleban ran her best race of the season, taking sixth in the 1,600 meters (5:35.3). Hannah Greene also scored, taking eighth in the long jump (15’4”). Elise Russell also qualified in the long jump (13’11.75”) while competing at the SWC meet at Wesleyan.

Both teams compete in the SWC finals on Feb. 4 at Hillhouse High.